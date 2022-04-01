ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Mayor declared March 28, 2022, as “Maddie Lanzel Day,” in recognition of Lanzel, who recently earned four swimming state titles.
Lanzel took first place in four swimming events — the 50-yard butterfly, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley at the YMCA state meet in York March 24-26.
“Maddie started swimming for the Ridgway YMCA Blue Tide swim team at 5 years old, and was in love with the sport from the start. Maddie has had many accomplishments over the years, but winning a state title is by far her biggest one,” Garner’s proclamation says. “Maddie has an extreme drive for swimming and loves the sport. She practices swim year-round but also plays other sports including, softball, volleyball and she is soon starting track and field. Hard work and the right mindset is what sets her apart from her competitors.”