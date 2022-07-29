BLOOMSBURG — Julie Marchioni from Reynoldsville was one of a school-record total of 297 Bloomsburg University student-athletes to be named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes for 2021-22. The 297 Huskies join a PSAC-record of 4,144 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions.

