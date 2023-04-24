DuBOIS — There is only two weeks left to see Marianne Fyda’s art show at the City Of DuBois Public Library. The show is sponsored by the DuBois Area Council on the Arts (DACOTA).
Fyda’s pastel paintings are extraordinary, according to DACOTA. “Her use of color is wonderful and the use of darks hauntingly gives support to perspective,” its press release stated.
Fyda was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended Wayne State University earning a bachelor’s in fine arts. She met her husband, Gene, in a drawing class. The couple moved to Pennsylvania and started a family and a business, Peaceable Kingdom, a custom framing and art shop.
In 1988, Fyda establish her art studio. She has participated in many arts exhibits regionally and nationally and won awards; including being honored as a full-fledged member of the Pastel Society of America this past year.
The public is invited to see Fyda’s show until May 6 at the DuBois Public Library.