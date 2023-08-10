CLEARFIELD — Mature Resources supports the PA Department of Aging’s Mission of Promoting “healthier lifestyles among older Pennsylvanians” to improve their “quality of life” and ultimately, reduce overall healthcare costs.
The agency’s goal is to empower older adults with knowledge and direction to age and live well, by providing research-based programs within the Clearfield County community.
The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging recognizes it could not fulfill this mission without the dedicated staff and volunteers who live out these principles daily.
MRAAA is currently looking for additional volunteers to participate in general volunteer work, as well as in health and wellness programs.
Interested community members can visit with MRAAA representatives at the upcoming Clearfield County Volunteer Fair, Aug. 18 from 3:30–6:30 p.m., Lower Witmer Park (or Dimeling Hotel in case of rain) or stop by the Administrative Offices in Clearfield at 116 S. Second St. for more information and next steps.
MRAAA is proud to partner with the Children’s Aid Society, the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, River’s Edge Realty, LLC, and the Clearfield County Fair to bring this inaugural fair to the area.