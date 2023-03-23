DuBOIS — Maureen Horan, Ph.D., will be the guest speaker for Evening Prayer for the fifth Sunday of Lent, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at St. Catherine Church, DuBois.
Evening Prayer is a time of music, prayer, Scripture and a reflection by a speaker. It is open to all denominations to attend.
Horan was born in Bordentown, NJ, lived in Treasure Lake, DuBois, and retired to Manassas, VA. Her travels have taken her to all 50 states, as well as to Canada, Mexico, Australia and Europe including Lourdes, France. She has made her livelihood over the past 44 years as a teacher, college professor, coach, athletic director, administrator and sports psychologist. In her words, her greatest accomplishment is as a mother to three daughters, three sons-in-law, and as a grandmother to two grandsons.
Horan enjoys nature, watching all sports, walking, hiking, biking, fishing, bargain shopping, cars and beating breast cancer for the past 10 years.
When considering her spirituality, she highlights daily Mass and receiving Communion. She has learned to “Let go and let God.” When life seems unfair, she gets through it with prayer, asks the angels for help, and accepts that everything happens for a reason. A woman of many gifts, Horan has served on several boards: Education at DCC, Christ King Manor, PSU Fundraising Chair, Athletic Boards, NCAA Chair, Pastoral Planning for the Erie Diocese, as well as a Hospital Eucharistic Minister, and a First Aid Instructor.
