Several blood drives will be taking place in Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties throughout the month of May:
Clearfield County
- DuBois Mall, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Christ the King Parish Center, Houtzdale, May 10 from 1-6 p.m.
- DuBois YMCA, May 16, from Noon-5:30 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Evangelical United Methodist Church, Brookville, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- St. Mary's Church, Reynoldsville, May 16 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
- Alliance Church, Punxsutawney, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Brockway American Legion, May 30 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
Clarion County
- Clarion Mall, May 10 from 2-6 p.m.
- Trinity Point Church of God, Clarion, May 25 from 1-5:30 p.m.
- Clarion County YMCA, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.