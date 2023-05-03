Several blood drives will be taking place in Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties throughout the month of May:

Clearfield County

  • DuBois Mall, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Christ the King Parish Center, Houtzdale, May 10 from 1-6 p.m. 
  • DuBois YMCA, May 16, from Noon-5:30 p.m.

Jefferson County

  • Evangelical United Methodist Church, Brookville, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • St. Mary's Church, Reynoldsville, May 16 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
  • Alliance Church, Punxsutawney, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Brockway American Legion, May 30 from Noon-5:30 p.m.

Clarion County

  • Clarion Mall, May 10 from 2-6 p.m.
  • Trinity Point Church of God, Clarion, May 25 from 1-5:30 p.m.
  • Clarion County YMCA, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Tags