REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s March student of the month is Eli McConnell, a senior in the Building Trades Shop.
McConnell’s home school is the Punxsutawney Area School District. He is a member of the Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) and is the vice president of the Building Trades shop (yellow day cycle).
McConnell works at the Burger King in Punxsutawney as a manager. He participates annually in the Dash for Diabetes event, and is a member of the youth group at Light and Life church.
McConnell enjoys taking walks, working and spending time with his family.
He is the son of Joshua and Rhonda McConnell of Big Run and Marianne Austerman of DuBois.