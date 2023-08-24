BRADFORD – Courtney Mealy, who has been serving as interim director of arts programming at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, has been promoted to director of arts programming.
Mealy has been working in arts programming at Pitt-Bradford for 10 years, first as an arts programming assistant, then as an assistant director and interim director.
“Throughout her time at Pitt-Bradford, Courtney has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the arts,” said Rick Esch, Pitt-Bradford’s president. “She also has a passion for helping to bring entertaining, engaging and educational arts programs to our campus community and our neighbors in the region.”
As the interim director, Mealy collaborated with others on campus to develop the 2023-24 season for Pitt-Bradford Arts, which opens on Sept. 5 with an exhibition that highlights the university’s early years to commemorate Pitt-Bradford’s 60th anniversary. This year’s season also includes dance, musical and theatrical performances as well as an interactive virtual reality art exhibition.
Mealy has 15 years’ experience in the arts. Before coming to Pitt-Bradford in 2017, she served as the associate director for the Tri-County Arts Council in Olean, N.Y., managing multiple grant-giving programs, curating three galleries, and developing community engagement programs.
She previously served as the arts education assistant at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University.
Mealy, who is also an artist, teaches art classes at the Bradford Area Public Library, and has been a board member of Leadership McKean since 2022.
She holds a dual Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting/drawing and sculpture from the State University of New York at Fredonia. She also holds a certificate in arts management from New York University.
She lives in Bradford with her husband, Scott, and their son, Callum.