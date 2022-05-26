DuBOIS — Megan Ochs, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. Her field of study will be marine biology.
Ochs resides in DuBois and is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central she was the President of the Rotary Interact Club and Editor of the Yearbook. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Mock Trial Team, and the Journalism Club.
She was a member of the following athletic teams at Central: Track (2 years), Golf (1 year), Cross-Country (1 year), Soccer (4 years), and Tennis (4 years).
Ochs graduated from Central with college credits in psychology, college writing, college research writing, ethics, and speech through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. She also received the President’s Award from Butler Community College.
She received the Presidential Scholarship from Coastal Carolina University.
Ochs is the daughter of Craig and Marnie Ochs.