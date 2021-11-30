BROCKWAY – This December, the public is welcome to check out more than books at Brockway’s Mengle Memorial Library.
On Wednesday, local author and journalist John Poza will talk about his memoir, “Was Anyone Really Listening?” Poza was a sports broadcaster and reporter, and his book takes readers through his career in places like Philadelphia, Atlantic City, and Clarion.
Poza will be at Mengle at 1 p.m. Wednesday to talk about his book. He will also be signing copies.
In addition to Poza’s appearance, Mengle is bringing Joe Taylor to do a book talk and signing. Taylor’s book, In the Twist of the Dial, recounts Taylor’s experiences in 60 years of working in radio. Taylor talks about the nostalgia of listening to radio rather than watching television, and he tells his stories about growing up glued to the radio and later becoming a deejay.
Taylor will visit the library at 1 p.m. on December 8 to talk about his book. He will also be signing copies. Contact the library at 814-265-8245 for more information about both events or to register.
The library is now open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More events can be found at menglelibrary.org.