BROCKWAY — Mengle Memorial Library is the place for families this summer.
Borrow some books for lazy summer afternoon reading, participate in our summer reading programs, or bring the kids in to play and learn in our children’s library. There’s something new every week at the library. One of the regular library visitors, Rearden, invites everyone to, “Come to the Summer Reading Program to do fun crafts.”
Summer reading programs:
In the children’s library, Summer Reading is underway. Programs are held on Wednesdays for kids of all ages. If you can’t make it to the library on Wednesdays and would still like to participate, you can. Just read ten books during the summer and visit the library when you are able to come.
Daily activities available for children:
Whether it’s too hot or rainy to be outside or you are looking for some boredom busters, it’s always a great time to visit the library. Visit the library any day to borrow some books. Kids can stage a puppet show, play with Legos, cook a pretend meal in our play kitchen, or put together some puzzles. The library is a great place where everyone in the whole community can get together.
Young Adult Book Club:
Brockway Mengle Memorial Library has so much to offer young adults. Come and join them this summer as they are providing a book club. The focus will be to build on their understanding of World War II through nonfiction and fiction materials. We will work together to learn timelines, people, and events that are noteworthy during this time period through diving into nonfiction information. Our group will also select from some fiction titles which one they, as a group, wish to read and discuss. The first meeting will be on Monday, July 10 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Teen Room of Mengle Memorial Library. The book club will meet every other Monday at the same time throughout the summer. The excitement is building in Brockway to have fun learning and growing with books together.
Storywalk of The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
DuBois-Jefferson Kid Council is sponsoring a Storywalk for any child accompanied by a parent/adult. It is most appropriate for children 6 and under. They will meet at Taylor Memorial Park (765 Park Street, Brockway) or, if raining, Mengle Memorial Library (324 Main Street Brockway) on Wednesday, July 19 from 10 -11:30 a.m. They will have lots of fun reading activities, snack, and craft that will begin every 15 minutes during the event. Children will receive a free insulated lunch tote, a book and more. It is free for all to attend.
Kindergarten Bus Trip
On Monday, Aug. 21 at 12:45 p.m., the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway is hosting its annual kindergarten bus trip with the Brockway Elementary School. This trip is for incoming kindergarteners of the Brockway Elementary School and their families. The bus will leave the library after 12:45 p.m. and take the kids and their parents to the elementary school for the Kindergarten Meet the Teacher Day from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Call the library at 265-8245 to register.