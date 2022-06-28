BROCKWAY — As Independence Day is approaching, the town of Brockway is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and this day is always a special celebration, according to Darlene Marshall, administrator of the Jefferson County Library System and Mengle Memorial Library.
Marshall said the Mengle Memorial Library joins in the celebration to host the annual Fourth of July Book Sale on:
- Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;
- Friday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
- Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
- Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Bag Day; and
- Tuesday, July 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Bag Day.
- Bag Day features all the books you can fit into a bag for $2.
The library will be closed on Monday, July 4, except for the book sale. Summer Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 25 to Aug. 27.