DuBOIS — INVICTUS Recreational Throwing Range and Prevailer Entertainment are holding a musical band fundraising night for The Cove Mental Health Drop-In Center on April 22, starting at 8 p.m.
The Cove offers a safety net, resources, art classes and socialization for adults 18 years and older with mental health stresses.
The INVICTUS band groups include Less Than Zero, San Francisco Sex Toys, Death Descending and The Wasted Potential.
Enjoy an evening of music, food and fun while throwing axes and ninja stars in INVICTUS Recreational Throwing Range located at 650 E. DuBois St., adjacent to Ace Hardware. Cover charge is $10.