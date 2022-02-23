DuBOIS — Mia Meholick, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Westminster College, New Wilmington. She has signed to play softball. Her major is undecided.
Meholick, is a parishioner of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Sykesville. At Central, Meholick was a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, and Lead and Seed. Meholick played softball for the school and was awarded Rookie of the Year, First Team All-State, and First Team AML Catcher. She also played travel softball.
Meholick graduated from Central with six college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Meholick received the merit-based Westminster Scholarship and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship.
Meholick is the daughter of Jamie and Marcy Meholick of DuBois.