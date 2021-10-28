DuBOIS — Michaela L. Armanini, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Clarion University, Clarion. She has been accepted into their accelerated program for Speech and Language Pathology.
Armanini is a parishioner of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Falls Creek. At Central, she was the secretary of National Honor Society, vice president of the Rotary Interact Club, co-captain of the Cross-Country Team, and the founder of Kids + Confidence Club.
She also participated in Mock Trial, Cardinal Chatter, Liturgical Dance, Choir, was a Camp Confidence Counselor, and DayCare Teacher’s Aide.
Armanini was a Cross Country District Team member all four years of high school.
Armanini also performed in the DCC musical productions. She earned the lead role of Cinderella in the 2021 DCC Musical Cinderella.
Armanini graduated from Central with 33 college credits from Penn State and through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Armanini received the Golden Eagles Scholars Award, American Legion Scholarship, the Sons of the American Revolution Scholarship, and the Mary Petruzzi Scholarship.
Armanini is the daughter of Mike and Valerie Armanini, DuBois.