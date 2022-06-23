DuBOIS — Colin Micknis, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State University, DuBois. His field of study will be mechanical engineering.
He resides in DuBois and is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. He is also a Junior Firefighter in DuBois and participated in Camp Cadet.
Micknis played soccer for five years, tennis for two years, and golf for two years. He was on the rifle team for four years.
He was also Head Builder, Head Driver, and Head of Marketing in BEST Robotics which he has participated in for the past four years. .
Micknis received the Dan and Jackie Kohlhepp Scholarship, the Olympic Club Scholarship, Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship, and the Sons of the American Legion Scholarship.
He is the son of Michael and Patti Micknis.