RIDGWAY — 2022 Leadership Elk & Cameron Counties (LEC) participants have gathered together to support the local area.
One group –including Jen Labant, Heather Beck, Kyle Jordan, Tara Pogue, and Barb Glatt –are offering local middle school youth entertainment opportunities within the Elk County school district region.
LEC was created in 2007 to educate its participants in the strength and opportunities of the counties in order to develop informed, civic-oriented volunteers to help direct the future of these counties.
The third middle school event will be held on April 22, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ridgway YMCA, located at 34 N. Broad St. in Ridgway.
LEC participants, in collaboration with Ridgway YMCA staff, will be hosting a swim and open gym night.
All youth in grades 6-8 are welcome to attend. There will be two free pieces of pizza, plus other snacks available for purchase. Bring a friend to the YMCA to enjoy a middle school night out.
RSVP by filling out the form on this link: https://forms.gle/YFEdcTZoutujjFWr7. If you have any questions, you can reach out to the Ridgway YMCA at 814-776-1146.