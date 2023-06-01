BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the 8th annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville.
This indoor event includes two buildings with both vendors and exhibitors displaying a wide range of interesting military collectibles and related items ranging from the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Vietnam, and Gulf Wars to the present. Items are available for show, sale and trade will include weapons, uniforms, artifacts, accouterments, photographs, publications, and other things of historical interest to both the beginner and advanced military collector.
New this year will be a special programs area where attendees are invited to learn from a series of short programs by experts on various interesting aspects of collecting. Also check jchconline.org and its Facebook page for the schedule.
Attendees are encouraged to bring collection items for evaluation by experts.
Adult admission is $10 and children 17 and under are free. For table reservations or additional information, contact the Jefferson County History Center at 814-849-0077 or visit jchconline.org.