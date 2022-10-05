BROOKVILLE — The Military Share program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is holding a food distribution Thursday, beginning at 3 p.m., at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 1514 State Route 28, Brookville. Distribution will be in a drive-thru format.
The Military Share program delivers fresh, nutritious foods to individuals and families who are in need and meet income requirements with at least one member who has served or is serving in the Armed Forces or National Guard.
For all inquiries and qualifications for this free program, please call Second Harvest helpline at 814-459-3663, ext. 117.