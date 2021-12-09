DuBOIS — Community Blood Bank is sending out an appeal to the community as the blood supply for the region plummets to dangerous levels. Hospital usages continues to trend upward as the number of people donating has been steadily low. There is no better time than now for people to roll up their sleeves.
The dip in supply presents an increased concern for blood bank officials because of the holiday season. Community Blood Bank will be closed Dec. 24 and 31 in observation of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. This means leading in to those holidays there needs to be a strong supply in order to keep the community safe.
“Blood and blood products are used to help treat everything from leukemia to burns. That need doesn’t stop, holiday or not,” says Community Blood Bank’s Interim Executive Director Dee Rosenthal. “All types are needed, however, there has been a near constant critical need for type O. Make time to donate blood with CBB in December and give the best gift of all – the gift of life.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drive: Treasure Lake, 226 Treasure Lake Road, DuBois, Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 1-7 p.m.
Please call Kathy at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are encouraged to reduce the wait time, but not required.
Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.
Community Blood Bank is offering a special promotion to people who donate during the month of December.
Each donor will automatically be entered to win a Peloton Exercise Bike and a 6-month Peloton App subscription.