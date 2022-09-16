Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels consumer James Davis, left, receives meals from delivery driver Bob Rubly at his home in Sanborn, Clearfield County, Pa.

 Submitted

CURWENSVILLE – At the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville Office, kitchen staff led by Chef Michael Finch are hard at work while most people are still sleeping. They have a tall order to fill for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. Each morning the crew of six cranks out over 750 hot meals in complete, sealed packaging, that are delivered to consumers all over Clearfield County. The ovens are switched on by 3:00 a.m.

