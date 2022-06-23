DuBOIS — Savanah Morelli, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Gannon University, Erie. Her field of study will be nursing.
She resides in Brockway and is a parishioner of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, Brockway. At Central, she was an honor student and member of the National Honor Society.
She helped out with Vacation Bible School at St. Tobias and was a Counselor for Camp Cadet Troop C.
Morelli played volleyball for four years, softball for four years, and did gymnastics for three and was a state qualifier.
She graduated from Central with college credits in speech through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
She received the Gannon Knight Achievement Award, Erie Diocesan High School Grant, and the Erie Diocesan Parish Grant.
Morelli is the daughter of Francis Morelli, Jr. and Holly Morelli.