DuBOIS — Morgan Tyler, salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend the University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh. Her field of study will be mathematics. She currently resides in DuBois.
At Central, Tyler was the vice president of Student Council and an honor student.
She played softball in grades 9-12 and volleyball in grades 9-11.
Tyler graduated from Central with college credits in speech and college composition through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
She is the daughter of Kevin and Kathy Tyler.