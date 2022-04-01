DuBOIS — Mother’s Day Out Preschool and K-4 Childcare, a ministry of the Lakeside Methodist Church in DuBois, 420 First St., will be holding an open house on Thursday, April 7 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–7 p.m.
This is a great opportunity to enroll for the upcoming 2022-2023 preschool school year, tour the facility, meet the teachers and tour the classrooms, school officials said. They also have K-4 childcare (before and after school) for the students at Juniata Elementary School.
Mother’s Day Out Preschool and K-4 Childcare seeks to meet the needs of parents and caregivers of preschoolers by offering quality education and childcare in a safe and loving environment.
For more information, please call 814-371-3615 or email us at mdopreschoollakeside@gmail.com.