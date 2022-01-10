BROOKVILLE – Motivational speaker Shawn Naylor will present a program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, in the auditorium at Brookville Area High School.
Naylor’s story began when he was abandoned as a baby and adopted into a loving Christian home. Still he continued to struggle with his identity and purpose, turning his back on his family and faith. After reaching a point in his life where a dead-end and grace collided, he has devoted his life to encouraging teens to see their hope and potential, surrendering their lives to Christ and living life to the fullest.
The event is open to the public.