CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College has announced an exciting partnership for students interested in an Athletic Training career. Under a new agreement with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Mount students can earn a bachelor’s degree in pre-physical therapy and then continue at IUP for a master’s degree in athletic training.
“This partnership will coordinate the resources of these two regional academic institutions, meet a community need, and most importantly, help students achieve their goals,” says Dr. Merrilee Anderson, professor of science and mathematics, who will coordinate the partnership at Mount Aloysius.
In this 4+2 option, a student completes their bachelor of science at MAC before beginning the graduate phase at IUP. It provides a clear pathway to the career goal of athletic trainer, and reflects an abiding commitment of both institutions to prepare students to be engaged community citizens with a strong sense of purpose.
Dr. Jim Racchini, Graduate Coordinator of the program at IUP, says, “The IUP Athletic Training Program is excited to enter this agreement with Mount Aloysius College. MAC has a long history of preparing students for further education in many healthcare fields, and welcoming their students into our program will only strengthen the quality of future athletic trainers that we produce. We look forward to working together with the faculty and students of Mount Aloysius College.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of athletic trainers is expected to grow 23 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. To learn more about the Mount’s pre-physical therapy program, visit mtaloy.edu.