CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College conferred degrees upon nearly 80 graduates during a Winter Commencement ceremony Dec. 9 in the College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
Mount Aloysius College graduates at the end of the Fall 2022 semester from the Tri-County area include:
Clearfield
Josalyne Emily Hoover, Associate of Science Nursing
Coalport
Sydney Brooke Hewitt, Associate of Science Nursing
Hollidaysburg
Chelsee M. Franey, Master of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Lexi Rose Rudberg, Associate of Science Nursing
Houtzdale
Summer Dawn Adams, Associate of Science Nursing
Philipsburg
Kelly Lynn Stephens, Associate of Science Nursing, summa cum laude
Punxsutawney
Alex D. Campbell, Bachelor of Science Nursing
Somerset
Alyssa Ann Yoder, Bachelor of Science Nursing –Pre-Licensure; Emily Marie Younkin, Bachelor of Science Nursing
Weedville
Adam M. Snyder, Bachelor of Science Nursing