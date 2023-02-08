CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College conferred degrees upon nearly 80 graduates during a Winter Commencement ceremony Dec. 9 in the College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.

Mount Aloysius College graduates at the end of the Fall 2022 semester from the Tri-County area include:

Clearfield

Josalyne Emily Hoover, Associate of Science Nursing

Coalport

Sydney Brooke Hewitt, Associate of Science Nursing

Hollidaysburg

Chelsee M. Franey, Master of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Lexi Rose Rudberg, Associate of Science Nursing

Houtzdale

Summer Dawn Adams, Associate of Science Nursing

Philipsburg

Kelly Lynn Stephens, Associate of Science Nursing, summa cum laude

Punxsutawney

Alex D. Campbell, Bachelor of Science Nursing

Somerset

Alyssa Ann Yoder, Bachelor of Science Nursing –Pre-Licensure; Emily Marie Younkin, Bachelor of Science Nursing

Weedville

Adam M. Snyder, Bachelor of Science Nursing

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos