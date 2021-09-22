CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College has been named to the Nursing Schools Almanac’s 2021 list of the best associate’s degree in nursing programs in Pennsylvania. The Almanac’s research team analyzed student performance on the NCLEX-RN exams over the past decade in ranking Mount Aloysius’ associate’s degree program No. 2 among all Pennsylvania nursing schools.
“The Mount Aloysius College Nursing Program has been among the region’s top providers of quality nurses for the past 55 years,” said Dr. David Haschak, Mount Aloysius vice president of academic affairs. “We graduate some of the largest nursing classes in the area, and this impressive NCLEX pass rate is really a testament to our outstanding faculty.”
For more information about Mount Aloysius College’s nursing programs, visit mtaloy.edu/nursing. For more information on Nursing School Almanac’s rankings, visit https://www.nursingschoolsalmanac.com/rankings/adn/pennsylvania.