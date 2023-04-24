CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College invites prospective students and their families to visit campus for an open house on Saturday, April 29.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Mount Aloysius faculty, speak with admissions counselors, tour the campus, and learn more about the college’s programs and offerings. Prospective students will also have the chance to meet with professors from their major of interest.
The open house will begin at 10 a.m. and will last until roughly 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided to those attending.
“If you’re beginning the look for potential colleges, preparing yourself to take the next steps in the application process, or looking to return to school for further education, I highly encourage you to attend this open house,” said Jacob Yale, vice president for Enrollment Management.
Register for the open house via email at admissions@mtaloy.edu or online at www.mtaloy.edu/visit.