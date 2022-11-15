DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to showers of rain and wet snow late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.