CRESSON – For the second year in a row, Mount Aloysius College will host a free two-day healthcare camp to provide students with a hands-on introduction to a wide variety of healthcare careers. The Future Healthcare Leaders Camp is open to students in grades 9 through 11, and runs June 20-21, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
The Future Healthcare Leaders Camp is sponsored by a grant from the UPMC Foundation. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This is a great opportunity for students interested in pursuing a career as a nurse, physical therapist assistant, radiologic technologist, surgical technologist, ultrasound technician, or biologist,” said Dr. David Haschak, vice president for Academic Affairs at Mount Aloysius. “Participants will follow a patient’s medical case through the healthcare system, and they’ll get real-world experience in our state-of-the-art labs as they work in the healthcare field.”
Students who complete the camp will also receive a scholarship from the college.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, visit mtaloy.edu/healthcarecamp.