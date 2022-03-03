ST MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation will be kicking off its “Movin’ for Miles Walking Club” April 10 through Oct. 30 at Benzinger Park.
The number of miles will equal the number of weekly entries for a drawing to win a $10 gift card for New Horizon Healthy Foods.
The club is for those ages 40 and older. The walker who walks the most miles at the end will win a FitBit Versa 2.
There are many benefits to walking, including preventing/managing heart disease and high-blood pressure, improving fitness, strengthening bones and muscles, reducing stress and tension and improving mood, cognition, memory and sleep.
The program is sponsored by Margie Brown.
Walkers can register for free by April 3 at stmarys.recdesk.com or by calling 814-781-1718, ext. 732.