DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School’s Mr. and Miss DuBois Make-A-Wish Challenge held a fundraising event to help grant wishes of local children with life-threatening medical conditions through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Thirteen pairs of DAHS seniors were responsible for enhancing school spirit as well as raising awareness and funds for Make-A-Wish.
The challenge provided an opportunity to unite the local community while raising funds to help improve the lives of children in our area.
The title of Mr. and Miss DuBois was awarded to Austin Mitchell and Izzy Geist-Salone during the DAHS Homecoming Pep Rally on Sept. 24.
Collectively, the teams raised a total of $10,699.65.
Students collected money from local businesses and sold cookies, candy and other snacks in school. Cans were also decorated to solicit funds from their peers and teachers.
The top three teams of AC Deemer and Paige Reitz; Zach Johnson and Rylee Wadding; and Austin Mitchell and Izzy Geist-Salone, raised a difference of $28.90.
Between the top two teams (Deemer and Reitz and Mitchell and Geist-Salone), there was a $9.52 difference. Mitchell and Geist-Salone raised a total of $1,406.59.
DAHS staff are proud of those who participated and thank the local community for the support in this annual school tradition.