CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College has been recognized by ModernThink as a “2023 Great College to Work For.”
The college achieved exceptional workplace status based on its rankings in mission and pride, confidence in senior leadership, and, new this year, shared governance. Only 72 four-year institutions nationally received the Great College to Work For designation this year. This is the second straight year that the Mount has garnered great college recognition.
“We’re proud to receive this recognition for the second time from ModernThink,” said John N. McKeegan, president of MAC. “I am constantly inspired by the passion that Mount Aloysius employees have for the College, our students, and our mission. This success is impacting everything at the College, and we are thrilled to be honored for a second consecutive year.”
Mission and pride recognition is given to institutions where employees have a high understanding of the institution’s mission and how their jobs advance it, as well as pride and willingness to recommend the institution to job seekers. Recognition for confidence in senior leadership is based on the expressed confidence of employees in the capabilities and credibility of the college’s leadership. Shared governance is one of the most widely valued and deeply respected traditions within higher education, and refers to faculty involvement in collaborative governance processes and decision-making.
The Great Colleges to Work For Program assesses institutions in two steps. The first is a survey sent to faculty and staff asking them to rank a variety of aspects of working at an institution. Over 60 percent of Mount Aloysius employees participated in this year’s survey. The second step is a questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies and practices. Feedback from employees is the principal factor in determining whether an institution is considered a Great College to Work For.
One hundred and ninety four total colleges and universities, including 121 four-year institutions, participated in the Great Colleges to Work For program in 2023. Mount Aloysius will be featured in a special section of the September 2023 edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education.
To view the full listing, visit GreatCollegesList.com. For more information about Mount Aloysius College, visit www.mtaloy.edu.