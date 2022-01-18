CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2021.

The Dean’s List honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade point average (GPA), part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.

Area Mount Aloysius College students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2021 are:

  • DuBois: Hannah Nicole Holdren, Allison J. Pittsley
  • Falls Creek: Amber Alexis Breth
  • Grampian: Nathan Michael Hryn, Alea J. Vogel
  • Johnsonburg: Delayna A. Lecker
  • Kersey: Kristin R. Bellotti
  • Philipsburg: Kelly Lynn Stephens
  • Punxsutawney: Autumn Elizabeth Buck
  • Ramey: Maddison R. Caldwell
  • Rockton: Stephanie Marie Freyer
  • St. Marys: Alexander R. Minnick, Ashley Taylor Minnick
  • West Decatur: Hannah Jane Minarchick

