CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2021.
The Dean’s List honors full-time students who have earned at least a 3.50 grade point average (GPA), part-time students who have achieved a GPA of 3.70, or students enrolled in six to eight semester hours who earned a 3.9 GPA.
Area Mount Aloysius College students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2021 are:
- DuBois: Hannah Nicole Holdren, Allison J. Pittsley
- Falls Creek: Amber Alexis Breth
- Grampian: Nathan Michael Hryn, Alea J. Vogel
- Johnsonburg: Delayna A. Lecker
- Kersey: Kristin R. Bellotti
- Philipsburg: Kelly Lynn Stephens
- Punxsutawney: Autumn Elizabeth Buck
- Ramey: Maddison R. Caldwell
- Rockton: Stephanie Marie Freyer
- St. Marys: Alexander R. Minnick, Ashley Taylor Minnick
- West Decatur: Hannah Jane Minarchick