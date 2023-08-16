DuBOIS — This Thursday’s Music Fest on the stage of the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in DuBois City Park from 6:30-7:30 p.m. will feature the DuBois Community Band under the direction of Dick Trudgen.
This group of musicians will play tunes written by composers such as John Philip Sousa and Henry Mancini, to name a few.
Local history: Many people did not know there was a man named George Rosenkrans (January 1881 through August 1955) from the neighboring area of Penfield, who was prolific march writer of concert band music and he composed his first march at age 17. Soon, he was turning out as many as eight new marches each year.
As interest in his music declined, he would sell new arrangements for as little as 50 cents or give compositions away. Later in life, he composed many works for the Grampian Band in nearby Grampian, including the “Grampian March,” along with writing a march for the DuBois American Legion called the “Montgomery Post March.”
Rosenkrans only wrote mostly melody lines to his compositions but a local arranger, Kenton Scott, arranged harmonies for a couple of marches.
Thursday evening will be the premier performance of Rosenkrans “Glad Hands March,” played by the DuBois Community Band.
Please bring a lawn chair and enjoy a free evening of music in the park.
In case of inclement weather, please listen to 102.1 or 106.5 for cancellation.