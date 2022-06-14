DuBOIS — The City of DuBois, along with Denny Skraba and Jeff Baronick, co-chairmen, are pleased to announce the beginning of MusicFest 2022, which starts this Thursday on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage in the DuBois City Park starting at 6:30 p.m.
Entertaining for the first time on the amphitheater stage will be the Grampian Community Band — members are excited to begin their summer concert season here in DuBois, according to Skraba.
The Grampian Community Band is made up of musicians from Punxsutawney, DuBois, Luthersburg, Grampian, Curwensville, Clearfield and State College areas. The band’s program includes patriotic, marches, classic band and some classic pop music.
“We hope you will join us for an evening of fantastic music,” said Skraba.