DuBOIS — My Care Now, LLC welcomes Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Maria Johnston to its medical staff.
Johnston has a strong nursing background in family practice. She is committed to using the expertise she has gained to treat patients in the practice with a holistic, patient-centered approach. She will provide comprehensive care for illnesses and diseases, preventative care and health screenings, and annual exams for patients of all ages.
Johnston earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lock Haven University and Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University.
She is nationally certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Practitioners.