BROCKWAY — NAFCo, the Northern Appalachian Film Collective, will present the fourth and final part of the 2022 ROCK ‘n’ REEL Music & Film Festival series at Fernwood Farmstead in Brockway on Saturday, Sept. 10. Gates will open at 4 p.m., with live music onstage until dusk, featuring performers ‘Yookon Cornelius’, ‘Whitefeather’ and headliner ‘Nation Underground.’

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos