DuBOIS — Josh Woods, Community Traffic Safety Project coordinator with the Highway Safety Network nonprofit corporation, participated in Penn State DuBois’ observation of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week recently.
During the program, Woods raised awareness on the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence by allowing attendees to complete puzzles while wearing “Drunk Busters Impairment Goggles” to simulate the effects of alcohol or drug impairment.
The goggles simulate impairment by distorting participants’ peripheral vision and depth perception, which affects their ability to complete the puzzles.