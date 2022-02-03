ST MARYS — The Community Education Center, LEC, Elk County Toastmasters and The River 98.9 have teamed up to bring a Women Empowering Women: An Education and Networking Event to the area.
The event will take place in conjunction with International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from noon-4 p.m. at the Red Fern.
The day’s events will include lunch, a free professional headshot, a Keynote Address given by Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters (Mothership: Leadership/Business Lessons from Parenting) and (3) Breakout Education Sessions presented by professional women from our area including Peggy Caruso, owner of Life Coaching and Beyond LLC.
Caruso’s session will focus on helping attendees achieve work/life balance. She is a certified executive and personal development coach, best-selling author, 8-time entrepreneur, and certified relaxation specialist. Caruso has been interviewed to share her talents with NBC, CBS, Harvard Business Review, CNN Business, Reader’s Digest and many others.
“Our team is excited to empower women to be their best selves,” said Kate Brock, executive director of the CEC.
Online Registration is available until Feb. 18, 2022 at communityedcenter.com or by calling the CEC at 814-781-3437.