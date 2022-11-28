UNIVERSITY PARK — The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State aims to make the performing arts more affordable for families with the creation of a program.
The Arts Engagement Family Program provides discounted tickets to families that meet the eligibility requirement of a household income of $60,000 or less.
Program benefits include:
- Reduced ticket pricing starting at $10 per ticket for most shows, and no ticket higher than $25;
- Family-friendly events and activities; and
- Value-added offers from the Center for the Performing Arts and its partners.
Approved families will be able to choose two to six tickets for each event, with a maximum of five events. Tickets are $10 for each event, with the exception of “Our Planet Live in Concert” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” which are $25 each.
Visit Arts Engagement Family Program at https://tinyurl.com/yytd8sbm to apply.
If you have questions or suggestions regarding the new program, please contact Keith Brainard, customer service supervisor, via email at kab248@psu.edu or by calling 814-865-5011.