BROCKWAY — NAFCo, the Northern Appalachian Film Collective, will present the second part of the Rock’n’Reel Music and Film Festival series at Fernwood Farmstead in Brockway on Saturday, July 30.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with live music onstage from 5 p.m. until dusk, featuring Dave Barnacastle’s “FolkRaPunkRockabilly & Comedy Show,” then the “Psychedelic Folk Music” of Genever*. After dark, they will have a film-screening featuring ‘Two Birds, One Stone’ and ‘Manhunt’ by Filmmaker, Franklin Correa of Newark Films. These are low-budget, fun-filled, action-packed films for adults, with parental advisory for strong language and violence.
Admission is free. Food and drink vendors will be present and canned and bottled alcoholic beverages will be available with donations to NAFCo. Games and activities will be available for the whole family so please bring a lawn chair. More information can be found at NAFCo.org and FernwoodFarmstead.com.