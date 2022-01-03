BEREA, OHIO — Noah Hoffner of Morrisdale was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $12 million in merit scholarships.
Hoffner, a graduate of West Branch Area High School majoring in nursing, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school. BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing.