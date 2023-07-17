MISSISSIPPI STATE, MISS. — Grant Norman, of DuBois, is among 4,100 students graduating from Mississippi State University in spring 2023.
Norman received the Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU’s College of Education.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:39 pm
