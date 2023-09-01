RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) will host a free electric vehicle (EV) event, “Driving Forward: EV Charging Station Partnership” on Sept. 27, 2023 from 1– 3:00 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 1400 Leonard St., Clearfield.
This informative event will feature presentations on EV charging basics, existing infrastructure in the region and funding opportunities. Interactive discussions will be conducted to further evaluate gaps, opportunities and challenges, and to provide businesses a chance to interact with supporting organizations that can help plan and implement new charging infrastructure across the region.
“Facilitating a public EV charging station allows you to play a role in our area’s environmental initiatives, draw in additional patrons, and cultivate a reputation aligned with sustainability,” remarked Amy Kessler, director of Community Development & Regional Planning. “Electric vehicles represent the future, and we aim to empower local businesses in our region to proactively embrace investment prospects and stay ahead of the changing landscape.”
The event will focus on developing key partnerships with businesses, government entities, and public infrastructure owners in Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron, Potter, and McKean counties. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program has provided significant funding opportunities for public EV charging infrastructure with Pennsylvania slated to receive $171.5 million over the first five years of the program.
“Our goal is to identify local partners in the region who are interested in hosting public EV charging stations,” said Kessler. “We will be on hand to answer any questions, showcase EV cars, show how to use an on-site charging station, and share practical insights on installation and operation.”
Registration for the event is required and in-person attendance is encouraged. For those that cannot attend in-person, a virtual option is available. Click here to complete the registration form. The deadline to register is Sept. 25, 2023.