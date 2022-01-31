A hybrid meeting of the North Central Rural Transportation Planning Committee will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Those interested in attending can visit https://rpo.ncentral.com/, email Amy Kessler at amy@ncentral.com or call 814-773-3162 for the meeting login information.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Three in Elk County charged in connection with Kersey man's death
-
Ridgway couple charged with felony child endangerment
-
DuBois woman starts themed sleepover business
-
C-L teachers recognized for life-saving efforts
-
Punxsutawney man allegedly steals funds, writes bad check
-
Brockway man sentenced to state prison for assaults
-
Christ the King Manor receives 2021 Community Cup award at chamber's Business Bash
-
MedExpress Urgent Care in DuBois closes
-
Penn Highlands Healthcare surgeon pioneers innovative ACL surgery offering faster recovery
-
DuBois man publishes book following his 60-year career in radio
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.