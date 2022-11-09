BROOKVILLE — "Prehistoric Portages" will be presented at the upcoming North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archeology meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Use of canoes by the early Native Americans in Pennsylvania is often an overlooked aspect of long distance mobility, according to Jefferson County History Center Executive Director Kenneth Burkett.
This program will examine both historical, geographical and artifact evidence relating to use of canoes and proof of extensive prehistoric inter-regional travel by peoples portaging between the upper Susquehanna River into the east to west flowing tributaries, including the Redbank Creek of central western Pennsylvania.
The meeting will be held at the Presbyterian Church's education building on the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
The public is invited to attend free of charge.
For more information, contact Burkett at 814-849-0077,