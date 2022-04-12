BROOKVILLE — Beginning in the summer of 2001 and continuing through several summers until 2021, the Clarion University field school conducted excavations at the Indian Valley site within the Allegheny National Forest revealing multiple occupations beginning in the Late Archaic Period (6800 years ago) until the present.
At the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, April 15th, Dr. Susan Prezzano Emeritus, professor of Anthropology at Clarion University, will present "Excavations at the Indian Valley Site (36Fo04), Forest County."
The program begins after a short business meeting at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education building, located at the corner of Main and White Streets in Brookville. The program is free and the public is invited. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at 814-849-0077.