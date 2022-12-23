WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced students who achieved Dean’s List recognition for Fall 2022.
Local students take classes at one of more than 20 instructional locations and include: Gina Gornati – Kersey and Aaron Weinkauf – St. Marys, Olivia Gloss.
The Dean’s List recognizes the academic achievements of students who remained in good academic standing and earned a 3.0 GPA or greater during the Fall 2022 term. This outstanding scholarship contributes to the high reputation for excellence at NPRC.